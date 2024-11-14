Left Menu

Brett Robinson Takes Helm as World Rugby Chairman

Australian Brett Robinson has been elected chairman of World Rugby, marking a first for the southern hemisphere in this role. He won by two votes over Abdelatif Benazzi in Dublin. Robinson succeeds Bill Beaumont and promises growth, collaboration, and player welfare priorities for his four-year term.

Updated: 14-11-2024 20:07 IST
Australian Brett Robinson has been elected as the chairman of World Rugby, a historic first for the southern hemisphere. Robinson narrowly defeated opponent Abdelatif Benazzi by 27 votes to 25 during the Council meeting in Dublin.

Robinson steps into the role following Bill Beaumont's eight-year term, committing to a four-year tenure with prospects of re-election. During his term, Robinson aims to foster global growth through strategic evolution and heightened collaboration within the sport.

Announcing his aspirations, Robinson highlighted plans for enhancing player welfare and commercial outcomes. With a track record on World Rugby's executive board and leadership experience in the private sector, he emphasizes creating a supportive culture for continuous sports development.

