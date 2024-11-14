Brett Robinson Takes Helm as World Rugby Chairman

Australian Brett Robinson has been elected as the chairman of World Rugby, a historic first for the southern hemisphere. Robinson narrowly defeated opponent Abdelatif Benazzi by 27 votes to 25 during the Council meeting in Dublin.

Robinson steps into the role following Bill Beaumont's eight-year term, committing to a four-year tenure with prospects of re-election. During his term, Robinson aims to foster global growth through strategic evolution and heightened collaboration within the sport.

Announcing his aspirations, Robinson highlighted plans for enhancing player welfare and commercial outcomes. With a track record on World Rugby's executive board and leadership experience in the private sector, he emphasizes creating a supportive culture for continuous sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)