Claudio Ranieri Returns to Crisis-Hit Roma

In a surprising twist, Claudio Ranieri has been appointed as the latest coach for AS Roma, marking his third tenure with the club. At 73, Ranieri steps in to steer the struggling team, succeeding the recently fired Ivan Juric.

Juric's dismissal came after Roma's disappointing 3-2 defeat to Bologna, which left them perilously close to the Serie A relegation zone. With fans and management facing turmoil, Ranieri is seen as a stabilizing force with deep-rooted ties to the club.

Looking beyond the immediate challenge, Ranieri will transition into a senior executive position at the season's end, contributing to Roma's long-term strategy alongside further coaching decisions. As Roma struggles under the ownership of Dan and Ryan Friedkin, the appointment brings hope amidst ongoing upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)