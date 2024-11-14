Fritz's Semifinal Hope Hangs in Balance After Thrilling Win

Taylor Fritz secured a thrilling victory over Alex de Minaur with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 win in their group stage match at the ATP Finals. The win places Fritz in a precarious position for qualifying to the semifinals as his fate rests on the performance of Jannik Sinner against Daniil Medvedev.

If Sinner manages to take a set from Medvedev, Fritz will move forward; however, Fritz will be eliminated if Medvedev wins in straight sets. Despite showing promise during a 30-shot rally that ended with a triumphant break during their match, Alex de Minaur's debut in the tournament ended without a win.

Fritz's improved serving helped him capture control and eventually the match, closing with an ace to secure his place in the competition's ongoing narrative. As the tournament progresses, Fritz remains optimistic despite the exhaustion felt by participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)