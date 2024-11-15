High-Stakes Action: Sports News Highlights

Some French fans booed the Israeli national anthem during a Nations League match at a sparsely attended Stade de France, which saw minor scuffles amid tensions linked to the Gaza conflict. To ensure safety, 4,000 security personnel were deployed following previous violence in Amsterdam with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Diamond Sports Group gained court approval to exit bankruptcy, rebrand its TV channels, and trim $9 billion in debt while renegotiating Major League Baseball contracts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Chris Lopez approved the plan after MLB withdrew an objection questioning Diamond's future business strategy.

In tennis, Japan and Slovakia made significant comebacks to advance to the Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals. Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova overcame Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend in a nail-biting tie-breaker match. Meanwhile, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over Detroit Pistons with a season-high 59 points.

