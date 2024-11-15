Left Menu

KL Rahul's Injury Scare & Kohli's Form: Concerns Ahead of Australia's Test Series

KL Rahul suffered an elbow injury during a practice match in Australia, raising concerns ahead of the first Test. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had scans for an unspecified issue but is set to play. Kohli's recent form is under scrutiny, although he has historically performed well in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:41 IST
KL Rahul's Injury Scare & Kohli's Form: Concerns Ahead of Australia's Test Series
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant turn of events leading up to the first Test against Australia, Indian cricketer KL Rahul sustained an elbow injury during a match simulation at the WACA ground. The injury led to his early exit for medical scans, raising questions about his availability for the forthcoming series. At 32, Rahul is poised to open the innings if the regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable; however, concerns loom as he looks to make a strong comeback, having been sidelined after a Test match against New Zealand.

In a related development, star batsman Virat Kohli was also in the spotlight as he reportedly underwent scans for an undisclosed injury. Nevertheless, Kohli participated in the practice match, scoring 15 runs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has downplayed any immediate worries regarding Kohli's fitness. His form has been a subject of discussion lately, especially after a series of modest performances since his last century against the West Indies.

Despite recent struggles, Kohli's prowess in Australian conditions has not gone unnoticed, averaging over 54 in his previous tours. Former India coach and captain Ravi Shastri has expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to rediscover form, particularly against a familiar opponent like Australia, stating that the 'king is back in his territory.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024