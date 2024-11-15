Zverev Triumphs Over Alcaraz: Clinches ATP Semi-Final Spot

Alexander Zverev has advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a decisive match. The German player triumphed 7-6 (5), 6-4, maintaining an unblemished record in the tournament's group stage.

In the ATP Finals featuring the year's top eight players, Zverev's victory ensured his dominance in the group. Carlos Alcaraz, who secured one win along with Casper Ruud, must now await the result of Rublev's match against Ruud to determine his fate in the tournament.

Zverev's win propels him to No. 2 in the rankings, overtaking Alcaraz, and also served as retribution for his earlier five-set defeat against the Spaniard in the French Open final. Looking ahead, Zverev will face Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)