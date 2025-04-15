Left Menu

Punjab Kings' Defiant Defense: A Season-Defining Victory Over KKR

Punjab Kings secured a season-defining 16-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, defending the lowest total in IPL history. Coach Ricky Ponting praised the team's belief and energy. Key performances came from Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen. KKR's skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted the team's batting failures led to their unexpected defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab Kings made history with a thrilling 16-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, marking a potential season-defining moment in the IPL. Despite being bowled out for just 111, PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL history, outshining the previous low set in 2009.

Ricky Ponting, head coach of Punjab Kings, lauded the team's resilience, emphasizing their newfound belief and energy on the field, which was central to their success. Notable contributions came from Yuzvendra Chahal, who impressed with a 4-0-28-4 spell, and Marco Jansen's 3/17 performance.

Captain Shreyas Iyer attributed the win to strategic exploitation of the variable pitch bounce. Meanwhile, KKR's captain Ajinkya Rahane accepted responsibility for their disappointing collapse, acknowledging the need to address the batting unit's failures as the tournament continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

