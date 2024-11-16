Ugarte's Last-Gasp Goal Lifts Uruguay Over Colombia

Manuel Ugarte delivered a breathtaking last-minute goal that clinched a 3-2 victory for Uruguay against Colombia in the South American World Cup qualifiers at Centenario Stadium on Friday. The Manchester United midfielder's close-range shot ended a tense encounter, securing a crucial win for Uruguay.

Colombia initially took the lead via Juan Quintero's impressive free-kick shortly after the half-hour mark. However, Uruguay responded swiftly with two goals in quick succession after halftime; an own goal from Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and a follow-up strike by Rodrigo Aguirre tilted the match in Uruguay's favor.

A thrilling conclusion saw Colombia's Andres Gomez equalize in stoppage time, a goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check. Yet, Ugarte's decisive score, his first in international football, lifted Uruguay to second place in the standings, equal with Colombia but ahead on goal difference. Argentina remains in the lead despite a recent 2-1 loss to Paraguay.

