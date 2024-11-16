Left Menu

Ugarte's Last-Gasp Goal Lifts Uruguay Over Colombia

Manuel Ugarte scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Uruguay a 3-2 victory over Colombia in the South American World Cup qualifiers. The win at Centenario Stadium put an end to Uruguay's four-game winless streak, positioning them second in the standings, neck and neck with Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:11 IST
Ugarte's Last-Gasp Goal Lifts Uruguay Over Colombia
Manuel Ugarte
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Manuel Ugarte delivered a breathtaking last-minute goal that clinched a 3-2 victory for Uruguay against Colombia in the South American World Cup qualifiers at Centenario Stadium on Friday. The Manchester United midfielder's close-range shot ended a tense encounter, securing a crucial win for Uruguay.

Colombia initially took the lead via Juan Quintero's impressive free-kick shortly after the half-hour mark. However, Uruguay responded swiftly with two goals in quick succession after halftime; an own goal from Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and a follow-up strike by Rodrigo Aguirre tilted the match in Uruguay's favor.

A thrilling conclusion saw Colombia's Andres Gomez equalize in stoppage time, a goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check. Yet, Ugarte's decisive score, his first in international football, lifted Uruguay to second place in the standings, equal with Colombia but ahead on goal difference. Argentina remains in the lead despite a recent 2-1 loss to Paraguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024