Indonesia's World Cup Dream: Shin Tae-yong's Determined Challenge

Indonesia's coach, Shin Tae-yong, remains optimistic about his team's chances of qualifying for the World Cup despite their challenging position in the third round of Asian preliminaries. Despite a significant defeat against Japan, Shin emphasizes the team's unity and resolve to pursue a playoff opportunity.

Updated: 16-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:17 IST
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:

Indonesia's head coach Shin Tae-yong remains optimistic despite his team being at the bottom of their group in Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Facing a tough 4-0 defeat by Japan, Indonesia has just three points after five games, leaving them trailing in the race to secure a World Cup spot.

Shin acknowledges the pressure but insists on fighting to secure third or fourth place to advance to the playoff stage. Countries finishing third and fourth in the groups have a chance to progress, keeping the dream alive for Indonesia, seeking their first World Cup appearance since independence.

Despite recruiting Europe-born players, Indonesia struggled against Japan, ranked significantly higher globally. Although they missed an early scoring opportunity, Shin remains focused on improvement, citing Japan's domination in all football facets. Reflecting on the match, Shin expressed disappointment but reinforced his commitment to continue challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

