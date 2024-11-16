Left Menu

Swiatek Shines: Poland Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup Opener

Iga Swiatek led Poland to an opening-round victory in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by defeating Spain's Paula Badosa. This secured Poland a quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, Britain's team advanced past Germany to face defending champions Canada. The competition takes place alongside the Davis Cup Finals in Spain.

Updated: 16-11-2024 09:24 IST
Iga Swiatek propelled Poland to victory in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals opener, defeating Spanish favorite Paula Badosa. This victory clears the path for Poland to face Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek, ranked second globally, showcased resilience by overcoming a tiebreaker loss to triumph 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, cementing Poland's place in the next round. Her strategic play in the third set left no room for doubt.

Elsewhere, Britain's Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter scored decisive wins, ensuring Britain's advancement to the quarterfinals against Canada. The women's tournament coincides with the iconic Davis Cup in Spain, marking a historic collaboration between the two events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

