Ugarte's Last-Minute Goal Secures Dramatic Win for Uruguay

In a gripping encounter at the Centenario Stadium, Manuel Ugarte's last-gasp winner propelled Uruguay to a 3-2 triumph over Colombia in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The thrilling match ended Uruguay's four-game winless run, with Ugarte's close-range goal 11 minutes into stoppage time sealing the victory.

Despite Colombia's resilience, highlighted by Andrés Gómez's VAR-reviewed goal, Uruguay's win positions them second in the standings, equalling Colombia's 19 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)