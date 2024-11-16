Left Menu

Ugarte's Last-Minute Goal Secures Dramatic Win for Uruguay

Manuel Ugarte scored a dramatic last-minute goal to give Uruguay a 3-2 victory over Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers, ending Uruguay's winless streak. The match saw thrilling exchanges, with both teams tied at 2-2 until Ugarte's decisive goal. Uruguay now ranks second, level on points with Colombia.

In a gripping encounter at the Centenario Stadium, Manuel Ugarte's last-gasp winner propelled Uruguay to a 3-2 triumph over Colombia in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The thrilling match ended Uruguay's four-game winless run, with Ugarte's close-range goal 11 minutes into stoppage time sealing the victory.

Despite Colombia's resilience, highlighted by Andrés Gómez's VAR-reviewed goal, Uruguay's win positions them second in the standings, equalling Colombia's 19 points.

