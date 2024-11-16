Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Cricketing Uncertainties

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has recently become a father to a baby boy. His participation in the upcoming Perth Test against Australia is uncertain. As his team grapples with lineup issues, Sharma's presence is pivotal. Celebrations pour in as teammates express their congratulatory messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:54 IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has welcomed a new addition to his family with the birth of a baby boy. While this joyous news is celebrated, questions arise regarding his participation in the upcoming Perth Test against Australia, scheduled for November 22.

Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, delivered their second child on Friday night in a local hospital. The couple also has a daughter named Samaira, born in 2018. Rohit did not travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian team as they await his decision on joining the squad in time for the test match.

The Indian team's lineup faces challenges, needing their captain's experience amidst concerns over top-order performance. Though Rohit's recent form has been inconsistent, he remains a stronger option compared to other available players. In Johannesburg, after India's T20I victory over South Africa, teammate Suryakumar Yadav extended his congratulations to Sharma, expressing optimism for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

