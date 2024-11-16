Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Mala Grohs Battles Tumor with Club's Support

Bayern Munich showed solidarity with their goalkeeper, Mala Grohs, on Saturday after she announced her diagnosis of a malignant tumor. The club has extended her contract by one year to offer their support during this challenging time.

Grohs, 23, has been a key player in Bayern's Women's Champions League lineup, including their recent 3-0 victory over Valerenga. She will take an indefinite break to focus on her recovery.

Despite the unforeseen challenge, Grohs maintains a positive outlook. "I'm optimistic about my treatment," she stated, expressing gratitude for the support from her teammates and club. Grohs, who joined Bayern in 2019 and earned three German titles, intends to stay involved with the team while undergoing treatment.

