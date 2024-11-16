Australia Claims Victory Over Pakistan with Inglis Leading the Charge

In a thrilling encounter at Sydney, Australia clinched a 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I. Captain Josh Inglis, satisfied with his team's all-around performance, highlighted the aggressive start and effective game management as key factors in their win.

Inglis lauded the openers, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, for their explosive start, putting pressure on the Pakistani bowlers early on. He acknowledged the challenge of the middle overs when Pakistan's bowlers, notably Rauf and Afridi, applied pressure with their variations.

The Australian skipper gave special mention to Spencer Johnson's match-winning performance with the ball, which included a five-wicket haul, as instrumental in stifling Pakistan's chase. Reflecting on the captaincy's demands, Inglis expressed eagerness to learn and grow from the experience as Australia heads to Hobart for the series finale.

