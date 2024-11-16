Ducati's Bagnaia Keeps MotoGP Title Hopes Alive

In a thrilling development for MotoGP fans, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia has extended the championship battle to the very last day of the season. The reigning champion claimed victory in the sprint event at the Solidarity Grand Prix on Saturday, while championship leader Jorge Martin finished in third position.

Martin had entered the final grand prix with a 24-point advantage, now reduced to 19 points following Saturday's race. With Bagnaia starting from pole position on Sunday, he holds the potential to secure a third consecutive MotoGP riders championship, should he triumph in the upcoming race.

The climactic race will take place in Barcelona, chosen as the season's concluding venue after severe floods in Valencia necessitated its relocation. The event promises high drama as the season reaches its decisive finale.

