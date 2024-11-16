Bopanna and Ebden End Prolific Partnership: A Farewell Victory

In a significant announcement, India-Australia men's doubles tennis champs Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden revealed they are ending their partnership after two successful years. The duo clinched a farewell victory against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in their last ATP Finals 2024 group match, although it wasn't enough to secure a semifinal spot.

Reflecting on their journey, Ebden expressed satisfaction over their final win, acknowledging the partnership's achievements. During their tenure, they amassed three trophies, notably capturing the Australian Open grand slam title and ATP Masters 1000 crowns at Indian Wells and Miami Open 2024. Their efforts propelled them to the summit of the doubles rankings earlier this year.

Their accomplishments also included triumphing at the Qatar Open last year and reaching the US Open final. Ebden expressed gratitude to Bopanna for his remarkable commitment, despite being 44. Looking ahead, Bopanna will reunite with his former Croatian partner Ivan Dodig for the 2025 season. (ANI)

