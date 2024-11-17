Nadal Contemplates Doubles Role in Davis Cup Finale

Rafa Nadal has hinted he may forgo singles play at this week's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, opting instead to focus on doubles matches to enhance Spain's prospects. This tournament marks his swan song as a professional player, concluding an illustrious career with a remarkable 22 Grand Slam titles.

At 38, Nadal has struggled with a serious hip injury and multiple lesser issues, saying he would give his utmost in Malaga but is prepared to sit out if necessary. 'I'm trying to be in the best shape possible and will defer to the captain's decision,' he stated in an interview with the Spanish tennis federation.

Nadal, who has led Spain to a Davis Cup victory in 2019, seeks to contribute either on the court or from the sidelines. As Spain prepares to take on the Netherlands from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24 in the tournament's opening match, his focus remains on the team's success rather than individual accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)