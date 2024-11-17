Injury Woes Complicate India's Test Preparations

India's cricket squad has been struck by another injury setback as they gear up for their first test against Australia this week. Shubman Gill, an integral part of the batting lineup, sustained a thumb fracture during a training session in Perth on Saturday, according to multiple media sources.

Gill's injury is a severe blow to the team's top-order lineup, especially with captain Rohit Sharma absent in Australia due to personal commitments. As reported by the Times of India and other outlets, Gill's availability is now in doubt for the upcoming match, scheduled for Friday.

India also faced a scare when KL Rahul was hit on the elbow during practice but has since been deemed fit to play. The team trains behind closed doors in Perth, simulating match conditions with India A players to maintain readiness. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's fitness remains crucial, although concerns have slightly eased after his recent participation in test preparation sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)