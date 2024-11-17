Left Menu

Injury Woes Complicate India's Test Preparations

India's cricket team faces injury challenges ahead of their first test against Australia. Batsman Shubman Gill fractured his thumb during practice, adding to concerns with skipper Rohit Sharma absent. KL Rahul also sustained a minor injury but is expected to play. Preparations continue in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST
Injury Woes Complicate India's Test Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cricket squad has been struck by another injury setback as they gear up for their first test against Australia this week. Shubman Gill, an integral part of the batting lineup, sustained a thumb fracture during a training session in Perth on Saturday, according to multiple media sources.

Gill's injury is a severe blow to the team's top-order lineup, especially with captain Rohit Sharma absent in Australia due to personal commitments. As reported by the Times of India and other outlets, Gill's availability is now in doubt for the upcoming match, scheduled for Friday.

India also faced a scare when KL Rahul was hit on the elbow during practice but has since been deemed fit to play. The team trains behind closed doors in Perth, simulating match conditions with India A players to maintain readiness. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's fitness remains crucial, although concerns have slightly eased after his recent participation in test preparation sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024