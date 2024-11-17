Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Phenomenal Record in Australia: Key to India's Border-Gavaskar Series Success

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Michael Clarke emphasizes Virat Kohli's crucial role as India's leading run-scorer, underlining his impressive record in Australia. Clarke also highlights Rishabh Pant's potential impact. The five-Test series kicks off on November 22, spanning iconic venues and promising thrilling encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST
Virat Kohli's Phenomenal Record in Australia: Key to India's Border-Gavaskar Series Success
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

With the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on the horizon, former cricketer Michael Clarke has underscored the essential role of India's star batter Virat Kohli. Clarke noted that Kohli must lead as the top run-scorer for India to secure the series victory.

Kohli has experienced a challenging phase across all formats recently, managing only one half-century with an average of 21.33 in his last five Test appearances against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the year's start. His longer-term performance since 2020 in Test cricket has seen him score 1,838 runs from 34 matches at an average of 31.68, which includes just two centuries.

In a conversation on the TAB YouTube channel, Clarke highlighted Kohli's remarkable record in Australia, asserting its superiority over his performances in India. With Kohli scoring six centuries in 13 Tests on Australian soil, Clarke emphasized his importance, along with Rishabh Pant's, in clinching the series for India. Kohli, who debuted in Test cricket in 2011, has an impressive tally of 9,040 runs. Against Australia, his record includes 2,042 runs from 25 matches.

The eagerly awaited series, beginning on November 22 in Perth, will include Tests hosted in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. The day-night format in Adelaide and the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne are highlights of the schedule. India has announced its squad for the series, featuring key players such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

