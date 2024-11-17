India Secures Semifinals Spot with Unbeaten Streak
India dominated their final league game in the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, winning 3-0 against Japan. Deepika emerged as the top scorer, while Navneet Kaur scored the opening goal. With this victory, India progressed to the semifinals, topping the group with five consecutive wins.
India's women's hockey team maintained their unbeaten streak in the Asian Champions Trophy, overpowering Japan 3-0 in their final league match on Sunday.
The prolific Deepika netted twice in the 47th and 48th minutes, adding to the crucial opening goal scored by vice-captain Navneet Kaur in the 37th minute.
Securing the top spot on the leaderboard with 15 points, India now prepares to face Japan again in Tuesday's semifinal. China, holding the second position, will compete against Malaysia.
