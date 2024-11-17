India Secures Semifinals Spot with Unbeaten Streak

India's women's hockey team maintained their unbeaten streak in the Asian Champions Trophy, overpowering Japan 3-0 in their final league match on Sunday.

The prolific Deepika netted twice in the 47th and 48th minutes, adding to the crucial opening goal scored by vice-captain Navneet Kaur in the 37th minute.

Securing the top spot on the leaderboard with 15 points, India now prepares to face Japan again in Tuesday's semifinal. China, holding the second position, will compete against Malaysia.

