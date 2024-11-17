Kapil Dev Urges India: Play Fearlessly in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash

As anticipation builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricket icon Kapil Dev has imparted some crucial advice to Team India: steer clear of excessive pressure ahead of the high-stakes series. Dev's comments follow ESPNcricinfo's report that India's captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shubman Gill are set to miss the first Test against Australia in Perth.

The absence of Sharma, who is staying home for the birth of his second child, will be temporary, as he is expected to rejoin the squad before the Adelaide Test on December 4. Meanwhile, Gill is sidelined due to a left-hand injury sustained while fielding, limiting his participation during an intra-squad match.

In a message to reporters, Kapil Dev expressed his optimism for Team India. He urged the players to focus on their performance without being burdened by external expectations. He said, 'I just want to wish my team all the luck. Don't listen much, go and express yourself. Those who will play well will win. There is no need to take excess pressure.'

The eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar series will kick off on November 22 in Perth. Following the initial contest, the series will shift to a thrilling day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6 to 10. The journey continues with the third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's iconic cricket ground is scheduled for December 26 to 30, leading into the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an electrifying conclusion to this celebrated rivalry.

India has named a robust squad for the series, comprising Rohit Sharma as captain, Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain, alongside key players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

