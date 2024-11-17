Left Menu

Fencing Achievements: A Rising Star's Triumphs and Government Support

Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, met with young fencer Chhavi Sharma, recognizing her international achievements. Chhavi won a bronze in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship and has competed in various prestigious events. The government promises full support for her future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of support for budding sports talent, Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, visited the home of Chhavi Sharma, a young female sabre fencer who has made significant strides in the fencing world.

Chhavi recently clinched a bronze medal at the Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in Christchurch, New Zealand, marking a celebrated achievement for her and the country.

Participating in numerous international and national competitions, Chhavi's consistent performance has not gone unnoticed, with the Department of Youth Services and Sports, her parents, and coach praised for their roles in her development. The Minister committed to providing essential resources to enhance the athletes' performance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

