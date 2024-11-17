Fencing Achievements: A Rising Star's Triumphs and Government Support

In a show of support for budding sports talent, Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, visited the home of Chhavi Sharma, a young female sabre fencer who has made significant strides in the fencing world.

Chhavi recently clinched a bronze medal at the Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in Christchurch, New Zealand, marking a celebrated achievement for her and the country.

Participating in numerous international and national competitions, Chhavi's consistent performance has not gone unnoticed, with the Department of Youth Services and Sports, her parents, and coach praised for their roles in her development. The Minister committed to providing essential resources to enhance the athletes' performance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)