Jorge Martin: 2024 MotoGP World Champion

Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing secured the 2024 MotoGP World Championship after finishing third in the Solidarity Grand Prix. Despite a win from title contender Francesco Bagnaia, Martin only needed to secure a top-nine finish to clinch the championship, holding a 19-point lead into the final race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:17 IST
Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing has been crowned the 2024 MotoGP World Champion. The Spaniard secured his title with a strong performance, finishing third at the decisive Solidarity Grand Prix on Sunday.

Going into the final race with a 19-point lead, Martin needed to place within the top nine to secure his championship hopes, despite a victory from rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

Martin's strategic race ensured he achieved his necessary placement, edging out competition and solidifying his place as the world's top racer in the MotoGP series.

