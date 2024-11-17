Left Menu

Slovakia's Historic Billie Jean King Cup Triumph: A Semifinal Return

Slovakia reached the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2002, defeating Australia. Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova won decisive singles matches. Slovakia previously ousted record champions the USA. They will face either Canada or Britain in the semi-finals, with Poland and Italy also advancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:20 IST
In a stunning performance, Slovakia secured its place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, a feat not achieved since 2002. Victories in the singles matches by Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova overpowered Australia, clinching an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Hruncakova, ranked 126 places below competing Australian Kimberly Birrell, showcased a resilient spirit by overcoming Birrell with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3 win. Meanwhile, world number 43 Sramkova demonstrated formidable prowess by defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2, capitalizing on Tomljanovic's knee issues.

Slovakia's remarkable run included a victory over 18-time champions the United States on Thursday. Now, Slovakia awaits a semi-final clash with either defending champions Canada or Britain, while Poland and Italy proceed to the finals as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

