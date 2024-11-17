Slovakia's Historic Billie Jean King Cup Triumph: A Semifinal Return

In a stunning performance, Slovakia secured its place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, a feat not achieved since 2002. Victories in the singles matches by Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova overpowered Australia, clinching an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Hruncakova, ranked 126 places below competing Australian Kimberly Birrell, showcased a resilient spirit by overcoming Birrell with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3 win. Meanwhile, world number 43 Sramkova demonstrated formidable prowess by defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2, capitalizing on Tomljanovic's knee issues.

Slovakia's remarkable run included a victory over 18-time champions the United States on Thursday. Now, Slovakia awaits a semi-final clash with either defending champions Canada or Britain, while Poland and Italy proceed to the finals as well.

