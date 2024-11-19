Angel Di Maria Eyes Coaching Career After Stellar Playing Days

Benfica's star forward, Angel Di Maria, has plans to step into the coaching world as he nears the conclusion of his illustrious 20-year playing career. The 36-year-old Argentine, known for his pivotal role in Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign, recently retired from international play after securing his second Copa America victory last July.

Di Maria, whose career highlights include stints at top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, is currently making waves at Benfica with five goals and two assists in 14 appearances this season. His recent goal in Benfica's 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League further cements his legacy.

In a recent interview with Clank Media, Di Maria shared insights into his future plans, revealing he is undertaking coaching courses. "From the age of 30, I started to see football differently," Di Maria commented, expressing a desire to explore the coaching realm while balancing family life. With his contract running until June 2025, Di Maria remains focused on contributing to Benfica's success before potentially transitioning to a new role in soccer.

