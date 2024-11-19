Left Menu

Sri Lanka Gears Up for Crucial Test Series in South Africa

Sri Lanka has announced its squad for an upcoming two-test series in South Africa. Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the team sees the return of Kasun Rajitha and Lasith Embuldeniya. Sri Lanka aims to secure crucial wins to improve their standing in the World Test Championship.

Updated: 19-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:17 IST
Sri Lanka has recalled seamer Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for the upcoming two-test series against South Africa, which kicks off later this month. Rajitha, who last played an international test match in March against Bangladesh, was previously excluded from the squad that triumphed over New Zealand in September.

Lasith Embuldeniya, having not featured in a test match since July 2022, rejoins a formidable 17-member squad captained by Dhananjaya de Silva. Prabath Jayasuriya, who was pivotal in the series win against New Zealand, will spearhead Sri Lanka's spin attack, alongside off-spinner Nishan Peiris, known for his debut success against the Black Caps.

The series is set to commence in Durban on November 27, with the second test slated for Gqeberha from December 5. Currently third in the World Test Championship standings, Sri Lanka is under pressure to win three of its remaining four matches, including two crucial home games against Australia, to advance to the final.

