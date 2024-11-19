Left Menu

India Marches to Asian Champions Trophy Final

India advances to the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy by defeating Japan 2-0. Navneet Kaur and Lalaremsiami contributed to the win. India will face China in the final, a team they bested earlier. Malaysia and Japan will compete for third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:41 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, defending champions India secured their spot in the final after a 2-0 victory over Japan on Tuesday.

India's vice-captain, Navneet Kaur, broke the deadlock with a penalty stroke in the 48th minute, followed by a decisive field goal by Lalaremsiami in the 56th minute. The team showcased dominance with 13 penalty corners and several chances to score.

India is set to battle China in the finals on Wednesday, a team they previously defeated in the league rounds. Earlier in the day, China earned their place by beating Malaysia 3-1. Meanwhile, Malaysia will face Japan for the third-place game, with Korea securing the fifth spot by overcoming Thailand 3-0.

