India Marches to Asian Champions Trophy Final

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, defending champions India secured their spot in the final after a 2-0 victory over Japan on Tuesday.

India's vice-captain, Navneet Kaur, broke the deadlock with a penalty stroke in the 48th minute, followed by a decisive field goal by Lalaremsiami in the 56th minute. The team showcased dominance with 13 penalty corners and several chances to score.

India is set to battle China in the finals on Wednesday, a team they previously defeated in the league rounds. Earlier in the day, China earned their place by beating Malaysia 3-1. Meanwhile, Malaysia will face Japan for the third-place game, with Korea securing the fifth spot by overcoming Thailand 3-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)