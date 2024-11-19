Left Menu

Genoa Parts Ways with Gilardino, Eyes Vieira for Leadership

Genoa has dismissed coach Alberto Gilardino after a slow start in Serie A. Appointed in 2022, he led the team to promotion but they now sit in 17th place. The club is expected to appoint Patrick Vieira as his successor, reuniting him with Mario Balotelli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST
Genoa Parts Ways with Gilardino, Eyes Vieira for Leadership

In a significant managerial change, Genoa have decided to part ways with coach Alberto Gilardino, as reported by Sky Sport Italia. The Serie A team is reportedly considering former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as the new head coach.

Gilardino, who took charge in 2022, successfully led Genoa to a direct promotion but has struggled this season with the team languishing near the relegation zone. Currently in 17th position, Genoa has accumulated just 10 points from 12 games.

Vieira, who recently left Strasbourg, previously managed Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Known for his tactical acumen, his potential appointment could also see a reunion with forward Mario Balotelli, whom he coached at Nice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024