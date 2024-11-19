Genoa Parts Ways with Gilardino, Eyes Vieira for Leadership
Genoa has dismissed coach Alberto Gilardino after a slow start in Serie A. Appointed in 2022, he led the team to promotion but they now sit in 17th place. The club is expected to appoint Patrick Vieira as his successor, reuniting him with Mario Balotelli.
In a significant managerial change, Genoa have decided to part ways with coach Alberto Gilardino, as reported by Sky Sport Italia. The Serie A team is reportedly considering former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as the new head coach.
Gilardino, who took charge in 2022, successfully led Genoa to a direct promotion but has struggled this season with the team languishing near the relegation zone. Currently in 17th position, Genoa has accumulated just 10 points from 12 games.
Vieira, who recently left Strasbourg, previously managed Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Known for his tactical acumen, his potential appointment could also see a reunion with forward Mario Balotelli, whom he coached at Nice.
