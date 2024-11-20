Left Menu

Guardiola Extends Manchester City Reign

Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2026. Known for his successful tenure since joining in 2016, Guardiola has led City to numerous domestic and international victories. The new contract includes an option for an additional year, showcasing commitment to future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:10 IST
Guardiola Extends Manchester City Reign
contract

Pep Guardiola, the revered manager of Manchester City, has committed to the club until 2026, according to British media reports. This new contract comes as his previous deal, signed in 2022, was expected to conclude at the end of the current season. The extension also offers an optional further year.

Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in 2016, has significantly shaped the club's success. Under his leadership, City has secured six league titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League victory, a FIFA Club World Cup, and four League Cups, marking an era of unprecedented achievement.

Currently, Manchester City stands second in the Premier League, trailing Liverpool by five points after 11 games. As Guardiola continues his tenure, fans and analysts alike watch eagerly to see the impact of his renewed contract on the club's future pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024