Virat Kohli: A Superstar's Return to Australian Shores Amid Form Struggles

Virat Kohli, despite recent struggles on the pitch, remains a beloved figure in Australia, largely due to his passionate and aggressive play in the longest format of the game. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting highlighted Kohli's previous successes in Australia as a reason for his enduring popularity.

Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Ponting expressed admiration for Kohli, acknowledging his competitive spirit and fervor as key attributes that resonate with Australian fans. Kohli's impressive track record in Australia includes 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, featuring six centuries.

As Kohli leads the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November, he faces heightened expectations amid a lean period in his career. Ponting stresses the importance of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to support Kohli in this high-stakes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)