Left Menu

Virat Kohli: A Superstar's Return to Australian Shores Amid Form Struggles

Ricky Ponting praises Virat Kohli's enduring appeal in Australia, despite the batter's current struggle with form. With a historical record of success down under, Kohli is gearing up for a challenging series as he aims to lead India's charge in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:47 IST
Virat Kohli: A Superstar's Return to Australian Shores Amid Form Struggles
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli, despite recent struggles on the pitch, remains a beloved figure in Australia, largely due to his passionate and aggressive play in the longest format of the game. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting highlighted Kohli's previous successes in Australia as a reason for his enduring popularity.

Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Ponting expressed admiration for Kohli, acknowledging his competitive spirit and fervor as key attributes that resonate with Australian fans. Kohli's impressive track record in Australia includes 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, featuring six centuries.

As Kohli leads the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November, he faces heightened expectations amid a lean period in his career. Ponting stresses the importance of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to support Kohli in this high-stakes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024