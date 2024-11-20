Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Highlights Australia-India Cricket Showdown As Global Spectacle

Ricky Ponting, the cricket Hall of Famer, equates the Australia-India rivalry to the historic Ashes, anticipating a fierce competition in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Starting on November 22 in Perth, the five-Test series promises high-stakes encounters and spirited performances as both teams aim for supremacy.

Ricky Ponting, a stalwart of cricket and Hall of Famer, has drawn a striking comparison between the intense Australia-India cricket rivalry and the historic Ashes series, just ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The showdown, among the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricketing world, is set to kick off with the first Test match at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22.

As a former captain, Ponting has called for both teams to uphold a sportsmanlike spirit while maintaining the fierce competitiveness that fuels these matches. "While Australia vs. England has the Ashes history, Australia vs. India is right up there, having developed over years. As a past player and current commentator, I aim to witness both teams battling hard and fairly, emerging strong after the five matches," Ponting articulated on the ICC Review.

Ponting further envisions the matches being contested with intensified focus, where neither team would relinquish control, much like the historic clashes characterized by significant rivalry. "Such contests, embodying the Australia-India rivalry, represent a pinnacle in global sports, not just cricket," the celebrated World Cup-winning captain pointed out. The series schedule following Perth includes a day-night Test in Adelaide, continuing to Brisbane, Melbourne, and culminating at Sydney's iconic ground in early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

