Carolina Eagles Set to Soar in USPL Season 3 Opener
The USPL Season 3 commences on November 22, with the Carolina Eagles facing California Golden Eagles. Led by Gajanand Singh, the Eagles are optimistic about a strong season, featuring skilled players and a mix of youth and experience. The league promises exciting cricket, concluding on December 1.
- Country:
- United States
The Carolina Eagles are poised to face off against the California Golden Eagles in the inaugural match of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3, scheduled for November 22 at Florida's Broward County Stadium. The team, captained by veteran cricketer Gajanand Singh, is eager to begin their campaign on a high note.
Gajanand Singh, a seasoned player with 32 ODIs and 13 T20Is under his belt, expressed his excitement about leading the Eagles this season. "I'm very excited to lead the Carolina Eagles in the upcoming USPL season 3. I'm very confident of the squad that we have," Singh stated, highlighting the team's well-balanced roster that combines youthful energy and seasoned expertise.
The Eagles will compete against the Maryland Mavericks on November 23, in a series featuring daily triple-header matches, except for select days. This cricket extravaganza will lead up to the semi-finals on November 29 and culminate with a grand finale on December 1, promising fans a thrilling cricket experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: Celebrating a Cricketing Titan's Meteoric Journey
Rohit Sharma's Cricket Future: Planning for India's Next Test Captain
Reviving the Afro-Asia Cricket Cup: Negotiations Underway for Long-Awaited Tournament
Agni Chopra: The Rising Cricket Star Breaking Records
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Set to Ignite Cricket World