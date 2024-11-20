Left Menu

Argentina's Messi-led Squad to Make History with Kerala Visit

The Kerala government announced that the Argentina national football team will visit the state next year for two friendly matches. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman celebrated this as a tribute to the state's love for football. Kochi is a likely venue for the matches.

Updated: 20-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:43 IST
  • India

The Kerala government has confirmed that the Argentina national football team, captained by Lionel Messi, will grace the state with their presence next year for a pair of international friendly matches. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised this event as a testament to Kerala's fervor for soccer.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced during a press conference that the Kerala state government will have complete oversight over the management of the event. The venue and opponent team details will be finalized in due course, with Kochi being a strong contender due to its large stadium capacity.

The state administration has been actively engaging with Argentina's football management, taking steps backed by local business support, to make necessary arrangements and ensure the event's success, marking a significant sports milestone for Kerala's growing football enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

