India's Women's Hockey Triumph: Third Asian Champions Trophy Victory

The Indian Women's Hockey Team clinched the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir 2024 with a 1-0 victory over China. Deepika's goal in the second half secured the championship. Hockey India announced rewards for players and staff, while the Asian Hockey Federation provided monetary awards for podium finishers for the first time.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:51 IST
India's Women's Hockey Triumph: Third Asian Champions Trophy Victory
Indian Women's Hockey Team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious as champions in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, securing a narrow 1-0 win against China in a gripping final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. After a tense first half, India capitalized on momentum in the second half, with Deepika's decisive goal in the 31st minute leading the team to defend their title successfully.

Recognizing the team's impressive victory, Hockey India announced rewards of Rs3 Lakh for each player and Rs1.5 Lakh for each member of the support staff. In a historic move, the Asian Hockey Federation also introduced monetary awards for podium finishers for the first time. India will receive USD 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000, respectively.

The match was characterized by its intensity, with both teams fiercely competing for every inch of territory. Although the first quarter ended goalless, India's relentless pursuit in the second half earned them a penalty corner, leading to Deepika's winning shot. Despite China's vigorous attempts for an equalizer, India's defense held firm, securing a well-deserved victory to claim their third Asian Champions Trophy title.

