Tottenham Appeals Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban Over Offensive Comment

Tottenham Hotspur has initiated an appeal process challenging the seven-match suspension imposed on midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan player received the ban for making an offensive comment about South Koreans, specifically referencing his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min.

The club acknowledged Bentancur's guilty verdict by an independent regulatory commission but described the punishment as excessive. During this appeal period, Bentancur remains barred from domestic matches, including six Premier League games and an English League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United.

The commission released details clarifying its stance. Despite Bentancur's explanation that his comments were sarcastic, they found them to be 'abusive and insulting.' The player also faced a fine of £100,000, though European competitions remain open to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)