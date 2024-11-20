Left Menu

Tottenham Appeals Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban Over Offensive Comment

Tottenham has appealed the severity of Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-match ban for a comment about South Koreans. Bentancur's remark related to Spurs teammate Son Heung-min, to whom he later apologized. The independent commission deemed the comment abusive, leading to Bentancur's suspension and a £100,000 fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:09 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has initiated an appeal process challenging the seven-match suspension imposed on midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan player received the ban for making an offensive comment about South Koreans, specifically referencing his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min.

The club acknowledged Bentancur's guilty verdict by an independent regulatory commission but described the punishment as excessive. During this appeal period, Bentancur remains barred from domestic matches, including six Premier League games and an English League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United.

The commission released details clarifying its stance. Despite Bentancur's explanation that his comments were sarcastic, they found them to be 'abusive and insulting.' The player also faced a fine of £100,000, though European competitions remain open to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

