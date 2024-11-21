India's Young Bowling Attack Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket gears up with Mohammed Siraj leading a youthful bowling lineup after a historic win against Australia. The absence of key players in 2020-21 tested Siraj, yielding him as the leading wicket-taker. The series kicks off in Perth, sparking a wave of anticipation.
As India prepares to face Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth, considerable attention is focused on Mohammed Siraj, who played a crucial role in the inspiring 2020-21 series win against Australia.
The Indian team's historic 2-1 series victory in Australia came without key players, highlighting Siraj's leadership amidst an injury-hit squad. Former bowling coach Bharat Arun reminisces about instructing an inexperienced Siraj alongside head coach Ravi Shastri, guiding him to reignite his local success in international scenarios.
Siraj debuted in Melbourne and emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in that series, taking 13 wickets. Now, there is keen anticipation surrounding his performance, with upcoming tests scheduled in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, as India's cricket team aims to clinch another victory overseas.
