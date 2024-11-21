Football Coach and Officer Accused of Harassment at K D Singh Stadium

A sports officer at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium faces serious accusations of harassment from two female football players, according to reports from local police on Thursday.

The complaint filed by the players also implicates a football coach in supporting the officer's behavior.

Police have registered a case citing BNS sections 74, 315-2, and 85, following the allegations of inappropriate contact and intimidation against Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, the stadium in-charge, and coach Shraddha Sonkar.

