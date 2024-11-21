Left Menu

Football Coach and Officer Accused of Harassment at K D Singh Stadium

A sports officer and coach at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium have been accused of harassment and inappropriate conduct towards female football players during training sessions. The allegations include unwanted physical contact and intimidation, prompting a police investigation and charges under BNS sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:10 IST
  • India

A sports officer at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium faces serious accusations of harassment from two female football players, according to reports from local police on Thursday.

The complaint filed by the players also implicates a football coach in supporting the officer's behavior.

Police have registered a case citing BNS sections 74, 315-2, and 85, following the allegations of inappropriate contact and intimidation against Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, the stadium in-charge, and coach Shraddha Sonkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

