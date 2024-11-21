Football Coach and Officer Accused of Harassment at K D Singh Stadium
A sports officer and coach at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium have been accused of harassment and inappropriate conduct towards female football players during training sessions. The allegations include unwanted physical contact and intimidation, prompting a police investigation and charges under BNS sections.
Barabanki(Up) | 21-11-2024
A sports officer at K D Singh 'Babu' Stadium faces serious accusations of harassment from two female football players, according to reports from local police on Thursday.
The complaint filed by the players also implicates a football coach in supporting the officer's behavior.
Police have registered a case citing BNS sections 74, 315-2, and 85, following the allegations of inappropriate contact and intimidation against Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, the stadium in-charge, and coach Shraddha Sonkar.
