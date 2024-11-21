Chennai Half Marathon: Running for Health and Empowerment
The sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon will feature over 6,000 athletes competing across three categories. The event, highlighting women's health and education, will include visually impaired participants supported by Guide Runner India. Race Director Nagaraj Adiga notes its growth since 2017.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon is poised to see participation from over 6,000 athletes. Taking place this Sunday, the marathon will kick off from Olcott Memorial High School Ground in Besant Nagar, offering a scenic journey through Chennai's picturesque routes.
Participants will compete across three primary categories: the Half Marathon covering 21.1 kilometers, the Timed 10K, and the 5K Run. The staggered starts begin with the Half Marathon at 4:30 am, followed by the Timed 10K at 5:45 am, and finally, the 5K run at 7:00 am.
This year, a special focus is placed on promoting women's health, safety, and education, with a dedicated group of runners advocating these causes. Moreover, a team of visually impaired athletes, supported by the Guide Runner India initiative, will join the Half Marathon and 10K races. Race Director Nagaraj Adiga shares that the event has seen impressive growth since its inception in 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
