Le Graet Withdraws from Legal Battle: Resigned Dignity

Former French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has withdrawn his defamation complaint against Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, soon after French prosecutors ceased their investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment against him. This decision echoes his resignation in early 2023.

21-11-2024
In a surprising turn of events, Noel Le Graet, the former head of the French Football Federation, has decided to withdraw his defamation lawsuit against France's Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. The move comes shortly after prosecutors dropped their investigation into the serious allegations against him.

Le Graet, who stepped down from his leadership position in February 2023 amidst claims of misconduct, informed the Cour de Justice de la Republique of his decision. Oudea-Castera commended the action, describing it as a wise choice for both Le Graet and the federation.

The former president expressed contentment with leaving the matter behind, stating, 'For me, the case is closed.' As he moves forward, Le Graet wished the minister well, despite the challenging period he endured.

