Le Graet Withdraws from Legal Battle: Resigned Dignity

In a surprising turn of events, Noel Le Graet, the former head of the French Football Federation, has decided to withdraw his defamation lawsuit against France's Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. The move comes shortly after prosecutors dropped their investigation into the serious allegations against him.

Le Graet, who stepped down from his leadership position in February 2023 amidst claims of misconduct, informed the Cour de Justice de la Republique of his decision. Oudea-Castera commended the action, describing it as a wise choice for both Le Graet and the federation.

The former president expressed contentment with leaving the matter behind, stating, 'For me, the case is closed.' As he moves forward, Le Graet wished the minister well, despite the challenging period he endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)