Pep Guardiola's Test: Can Manchester City Break Free from Its Losing Streak?

Pep Guardiola faces a critical season at Manchester City as he looks to fight off a career-worst losing streak. The reigning Premier League champions trail Liverpool by five points, with injuries plaguing key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri. The league race promises intense competition this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:59 IST
Pep Guardiola is set to renew his contract with Manchester City, a promising sign amid the current stormy seas of his tenure. Guardiola's squad is experiencing an unprecedented four-game losing streak, trailing Liverpool by five points in the Premier League.

Manchester City has faced early exits in both the English League Cup and the Champions League, with a stinging 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon. The team, under the financial backing of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, has been vulnerable due to injuries to stars like Kevin De Bruyne, raising questions about their title chances.

Injuries have compounded City's challenges, with key players ageing and the once-solid defense showing cracks. New coaching talents in Liverpool and Arsenal are ramping up the pressure. It remains to be seen if Guardiola, whose past success includes a treble-winning season, can inspire another rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

