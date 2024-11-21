Left Menu

Epic Showdown: India and Australia Battle for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dominance

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri stresses the significance of the first two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. Dominating the rivalry since 2016, India faces Australia's challenge in Perth and Adelaide, with crucial Tests set to determine the series' trajectory and eventual victor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:25 IST
Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, predicting that the opening two matches of the series will be determinant for its outcome. India and Australia, two titans of Test cricket, are poised to renew their legendary competition in Perth, kicking off on Friday.

Team India has maintained supremacy over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the last four series, beginning from the 2016-2017 season. During an appearance on Star Sports Press Room, Shastri emphasized that the first two Test matches hold significant potential for both teams in this prestigious series.

Echoing his prediction on the matches, Shastri commented, "India has a substantial chance in the first two Test matches, as does Australia. Observing which team seizes the upper hand after these matches will be crucial in determining the series' momentum. Both teams have the potential to secure victories in these Tests." The series will commence on November 22 with the first Test in Perth and spanning iconic venues such as Adelaide Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground, before concluding at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

