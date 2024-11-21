Bayern Munich's Tactical Innovations Amid Injury Crisis

Bayern Munich is grappling with a slew of injuries ahead of crucial fixtures following the international break. Key players, including João Palhinha and Manuel Neuer, face potential long-term absences, compelling coach Vincent Kompany to employ strategic adjustments to maintain the team's winning momentum.

Injuries to the likes of French forward Mathys Tel add to Bayern's woes. Despite the setbacks, Kompany remains optimistic about his squad's depth and capability to deliver competitive performances. Youngster Leon Goretzka is poised for more midfield time, stepping in to fill gaps left by sidelined teammates.

Bayern, who currently lead the Bundesliga, are set to face formidable opponents like Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen in upcoming matches. Sporting Director Max Eberl expressed confidence in the team's current form, signaling their readiness to compete on multiple fronts despite existing obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)