Rolex Sets Sail with SailGP: A New Era in Sailing Events

SailGP's fifth season begins in Dubai, backed by title partner Rolex. This partnership extends SailGP's scope, including a ten-year deal for major events like the Los Angeles Grand Prix. The league aims to offer a modern, consistent platform, enhancing visibility and audience engagement with new teams and technological innovations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SailGP is making waves as it kicks off its fifth season in Dubai, with Rolex taking center stage as its title partner. The partnership reinforces their relationship since SailGP's inception in 2019, highlighting Rolex's longstanding commitment to sailing over nearly 70 years.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker's involvement isn't just local. Rolex will also headline the Los Angeles Grand Prix in March, continuing as the official timepiece under a decade-long collaboration. Russell Coutts, CEO of SailGP, emphasized Rolex's alignment with the league's modern appeal and its attraction to a younger audience.

With Oracle's Larry Ellison backing the championship, SailGP provides a stable platform for sponsors and teams, unlike previous sailing events. The addition of new teams and faster catamarans mark a new chapter in competitive sailing, promising speeds up to 110 km/h. This modern approach has made SailGP a unique and attractive property, especially for partners like Rolex looking for innovation and reach.

