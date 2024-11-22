Rain Cuts Australian PGA Championship to 54 Holes

The Australian PGA Championship has been officially reduced to a 54-hole tournament, following a decision to abandon play on Friday due to severe flooding at the Royal Queensland course in Brisbane.

The challenge for the participants persists as nearly 250mm of rain deluged the course over the past week, officials reported. In response, the organisers have rescheduled the second round to begin at 6 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Elvis Smylie, a local professional golfer, currently holds a slender one-shot lead at six-under, having carded an impressive 65 on Thursday. Not far behind are major winner Cameron Smith and former world number one Jason Day, both at four-under, aiming to close the gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)