India's Batting Struggles: A Surprise Decision and Early Wickets

On the opening day of the Test against Australia, India's decision to bat first backfired as their top-order faltered. Captain Jasprit Bumrah's choice to start with the bat saw India's score plummet to 51 for 4 by lunch in a challenging session.

KL Rahul showed brief moments of skilled batting, scoring 26 off 74 balls before his controversial dismissal added to the team's woes. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal struggled to cope with Australia's pace attack, and Virat Kohli continued his lean patch.

Australia's bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, maintained tight lines and exploited extra bounce to keep Indian batters at bay. The disciplined Australian pace troika exposed the Indian batting line-up's vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)