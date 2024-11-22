Left Menu

Aussie Pace Duo Dismantles Indian Batting Line-up in Perth

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc dominated the first session of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leaving India at 51/4 in Perth. Despite winning the toss and batting first, India struggled as Hazlewood and Starc removed key batsmen. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten at the break.

Hazlewood getting Virat was the biggest moment of the session. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery display of pace bowling, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc dismantled the Indian batting line-up during the first session of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday. India, who elected to bat first, found themselves reeling at 51/4.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to make an early impact against the relentless Australian attack, with Jaiswal falling to Starc's tempting delivery. Debutant Nathan McSweeney caught him in the gully, putting India at 5/1 within just over two overs.

KL Rahul joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal, but the partnership did not last long as Hazlewood scalped Padikkal for a 23-ball duck. The celebrated Virat Kohli's stay was brief, dismissed for just five. Despite Rahul's resilient 26-run effort, the session ended with young guns Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel at the crease, hoping to stabilize the innings for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

