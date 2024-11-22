Left Menu

Remembering Phillip Hughes: A Decade of Reflection

Australia is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of cricketer Phillip Hughes' tragic death. Flags at cricket stadiums will fly at half-mast, and players will wear black armbands. Events include a documentary and tributes during the second test against India at Adelaide Oval to honor Hughes' life and achievements.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:21 IST
  • Australia

In honoring a decade since the untimely passing of cricketer Phillip Hughes, Australia is set to pay tribute through various commemorations. Cricket stadiums will fly flags at half-mast, and players will don black armbands in Hughes' memory.

The Sheffield Shield round, beginning Saturday, will be the start of two weeks of remembrance activities. A moment's silence is planned before play on day four of the Shield matches. In a special ceremony, the second test against India at Adelaide Oval is selected to celebrate Hughes' contributions to the sport.

A documentary produced in cooperation with Hughes' family will premiere before the test match, offering a reflective look at his life. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley emphasized ensuring the Hughes family's comfort during these commemorations. Phillip Hughes' legacy remains prominent, touching the cricket community and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

