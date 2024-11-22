Indian Colts Poised for Glory at Junior Asia Cup

The Indian junior hockey team, fresh from their bronze medal success at the Sultan of Johor Cup, has departed for Muscat, aiming to defend their Junior Asia Cup title. Coached by the legendary PR Sreejesh, the team is riding high on confidence as they prepare to face Thailand in their opening match on November 27.

Placed in Pool A, India will also take on Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Korea in the group stage. Securing a top-two finish is crucial for advancing to the semifinal round. Captain Amir Ali expressed optimism, emphasizing the rigorous preparations and the team's determination to reach the final.

According to Vice-captain Rohit, the team's unity and motivation have been bolstered by their recent performance in Johor. With previous titles in 2004, 2008, and 2015, India's junior team, led by coach Sreejesh in his second assignment, is on a quest to add another championship to their illustrious record.

