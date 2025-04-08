Left Menu

American Academic Charged Under Thailand's Strict Lese-Majeste Law

Paul Chambers, an American academic at Naresuan University in Thailand, was arrested for insulting the monarchy, charged under the strict lese-majeste laws. His charges arise from a seminar blurb posted online. Despite denying all charges, he was denied bail. The U.S. State Department expressed concern.

  Thailand

An American academic, Paul Chambers, has been arrested in Thailand under the country's stringent lese-majeste laws, which prohibit insulting the monarchy. Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University, reported to a police precinct in Phitsanulok after an arrest warrant was issued last week due to a military complaint.

The charges stem from an online seminar blurb where Chambers was a speaker, posted on a foreign research institute's website, according to his lawyer, Wannaphat Jenroumjit. Chambers denies the allegations, which also include a computer crime violation, and was refused bail by authorities.

The Thai monarchy is fiercely protected, with Section 112 of the penal code imposing severe punishments on those found guilty of defamation. Despite international pressure, including from the U.S. State Department, which expressed concern for Chambers, the law remains a controversial tool in curbing dissent and free expression in Thailand.

