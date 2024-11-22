Exciting UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals Announced
The UEFA Nations League has announced its quarter-finals and semi-finals draw. Key matches include the Netherlands vs Spain, and Italy vs Germany among others. The quarter-final first legs start on March 20 and end on March 23. Semi-finals and final matches will be held in early June.
The UEFA Nations League has revealed the much-anticipated draw for its quarter-finals and semi-finals, setting the stage for thrilling encounters among Europe's elite. Friday's announcement highlighted four intense quarter-final matches.
The Netherlands will face Spain, while Croatia takes on France in two headline fixtures. Denmark is set to play Portugal, and Germany will challenge Italy, promising a competitive clash.
These matches are slated to begin on March 20 with the first leg, followed by the second leg on March 23. The semi-finals will occur on June 4-5, concluding with the third-place playoff and final on June 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Interior Minister Condemns 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match
Antoine Dupont Returns to Lead France Against Japan
Fabien's Squad: France Prepares for Japan Face-off
France Confronts North Korea Over Military Support to Russia
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: French Church Compound Incident Sparks Israel-France Clash