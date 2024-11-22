Left Menu

Exciting UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals Announced

The UEFA Nations League has announced its quarter-finals and semi-finals draw. Key matches include the Netherlands vs Spain, and Italy vs Germany among others. The quarter-final first legs start on March 20 and end on March 23. Semi-finals and final matches will be held in early June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:13 IST
The UEFA Nations League has revealed the much-anticipated draw for its quarter-finals and semi-finals, setting the stage for thrilling encounters among Europe's elite. Friday's announcement highlighted four intense quarter-final matches.

The Netherlands will face Spain, while Croatia takes on France in two headline fixtures. Denmark is set to play Portugal, and Germany will challenge Italy, promising a competitive clash.

These matches are slated to begin on March 20 with the first leg, followed by the second leg on March 23. The semi-finals will occur on June 4-5, concluding with the third-place playoff and final on June 8.

